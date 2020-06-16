UrduPoint.com
US Preparing For Much 'Bigger, More Capable' Missile Arsenal Of Russia - Envoy To NATO

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 08:08 PM

The United States is preparing for a "much bigger" missile arsenal of Russia, but no plans have been set for that yet, Kay Bailey Hutchison, the US permanent representative to NATO, said Tuesday

"Most certainly, America is looking at the Russian missile buildup. The reports that come back are very troubling and we know that we need to prepare for a much bigger arsenal and a much more capable arsenal than we have seen in the past from Russia. So yes, the US is looking at the ways that we would deter, and NATO is also going to be looking at what should be a deterrence in Europe," Hutchison told a briefing.

The representative remarked that there are no plans for that yet.

"We are in talks with Russia, hopefully with China as well, on nuclear missile capability and hopefully the containment of nuclear capabilities by all three countries - US, Russia and China," Hutchison added.

"But also we are looking at ways to guard both ourselves, US as well as Europe, in what Russia might be doing that could be harmful for the peace in Europe. And when you say will there be a capabilities in Europe - anything that's done in Europe would be with the permission of the countries where there would be a deterrence or there could be moveable, mobile deterrences or it could be waterbound deterrences. So there could be many ways to deter Russia. I don't think there's been anything clearly decided at this point either by the United States or by our European allies," the US envoy said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly condemned the NATO expansion in Europe and its deployment of military infrastructure closer to the Russian borders.

