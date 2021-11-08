US Preparing For New Round Of Talks With Taliban, No Date Set Yet - Special Envoy
Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 08:22 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The United States is preparing for a new round of negotiations with the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities), but no date has been set yet, special representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said on Monday
"We are preparing for the next round of inter-agency US engagement with the Taliban. I don't have a date to share with you at this stage," he told a briefing.