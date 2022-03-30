US Preparing for Possible Spike in Apprehensions at Southern Border - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The Biden administration is preparing for a possible spike in apprehensions of illegal migrants on the US southern border, CBS news reported citing Homeland Security Department (DHS) officials.

The report said on Tuesday that the Biden administration is constructing additional migrant holding facilities, granting contracts for transportation services and deploying more immigration agents to the southern border to prepare for a possible influx of illegal migrants coming to the US-Mexico border.

The report said an unprecedented spike in illegal entries could happen as soon as Title 42 is lifted, which is a covid-related health policy that allows US immigration enforcement to immediately return asylum-seeking migrants back to Mexico.

DHS has contingency plans to respond to the possible daily arrival of 12,000 to 18,000 illegal migrants at the US southern border should the Title 42 policy be terminated, the report said.

Media reported that US immigration enforcement officers have encountered about a million illegal migrants at the southern border over the last six months, which is on pace to beat the all-time record of 1.7 million illegal migrants apprehended on the southern border in 2021.