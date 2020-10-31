US Preparing Largest Operation to Protect Elections From Cyber Attacks - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is preparing the largest operation to safeguard the upcoming presidential and general elections from possible cyber attacks, US media reported on Friday.

The DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency will organize a 24/7 virtual war room on November 3 so that election officials across the United States can dial in at any time to share notes about suspicious activity and collaborate to respond, the Washington Post reported.

The DHS will also transmit classified information from intelligence agencies about detected efforts by adversaries to undermine the elections and will advise US states' authorities on how to protect from such attacks, the report said.

The operation will last until it is clear who are the winners in most races and possibly until the election is formally over.

The United States is set to hold the presidential and general elections on November 3.