US Preparing New Sanctions Over Situation With Navalny - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The United States is preparing a new package of sanctions tackling the situation with jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, national security advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN.

The official recalled Washington's earlier sanctions on Russia over Navalny, adding that a new package is coming soon.

The statement comes on the back of criticism voiced by Democrat congress people over the Biden administration failing the deadline to impose the second round of sanctions as scheduled under law.

The United States will also continue to impose new sanctions on Russian companies involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Sullivan said, specifying that US President Joe Biden is reluctant to sanction the European countries involve in the project.