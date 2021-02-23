UrduPoint.com
US Preparing Sanctions Against Russia Over SolarWinds, Navalny - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 10:50 PM

The US administration is preparing sanctions against Russia over allegations related to the SolarWinds hack and poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing officials familiar with the matter

The US is also developing "defensive measures" to deter Moscow and other players in compromising Federal and private networks, the officials said.

Russia has denied all US accusations related to computer hacking and involvement in Navalny's alleged poisoning.

