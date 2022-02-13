US Preparing Sanctions on Russian Elites in Event of Aggression in Ukraine - Sullivan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) The United States is preparing lists of representatives of the Russian economic elites who will be sanctioned in the event of an escalation in Ukraine, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.

In an interview with the CNN, Sullivan confirmed that measures to limit the freedom of movement and spending money around the globe for the elites and those close to Russian President Vladimir Putin will be included in the sanctions package that the United States and its allies are preparing in case Russia decides to attack Ukraine.