US Preparing Sanctions On Russian Military, Intelligence Tech Companies - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2022 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The United States is preparing sanctions against a number of Russian companies allegedly providing goods and services used by their country's military and intelligence services, the Wall Street Journal said in a report, citing US officials.

The Biden administration's Treasury Department could announce the sanctions as early as next week, which would target companies possibly including Serniya Engineering, Sertal, AO-NII-Vektor, Joint Stock Company Mikron, T-Platforms, and iGrids, the report said on Friday.

The Russian government has relied heavily on western and international technologies for its defense industry to function and the new sanctions will go after Russia's procurement network used to buy goods for both military as well as civilian purposes, the report said.

