US Preparing 'Severe Consequences' If Russia Advances On Ukraine - Official

Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:20 PM

The United States and its allies are preparing severe consequences on Russia through economic and financial measures should they decide to advance on Ukraine, a senior administration official said on Friday

"With our allies and partners, we are in the process of preparing the severe consequences that would result if Russia decides to take the path of further aggression. I would say that these largely are composed of economic and financial measures, and we are prepared to consider a number of things that we had not considered in the past and the results will be very profound on the Russian Federation, but I'm not going to go into detail," the senior administration official said.

The US is also concerned about Russia's narrative that Ukraine is seeking to provoke a conflict with them, the official said. The situation is the responsibility of Russia and there is no aggressive action on the part of Ukraine, the official added.

