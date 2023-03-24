US Preparing to Deliver Aegis System to Poland, May Be Ready for Inservice in April - MDA

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The United States is preparing to deliver an Aegis Ashore ballistic missile system to Poland, which may be ready to be in service in April, US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) Director Vice Admiral Jon Hill said on Friday.

"We're getting ready to deliver the Poland Aegis Ashore site," Hill said during an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"Going through full testing of it now, so that'll be ready for inservice within the next month or so."

Hill said earlier this month that the Aegis Ashore system is not designed to intercept Russian missiles but is focused instead on threats from outside Europe such as Iran.

In 2018, Poland and the United States signed an agreement valued at nearly $5 billion for the development of air-and-missile defense systems with a focus on threats from Iran.