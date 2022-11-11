UrduPoint.com

US Preparing To Engage Brazil President-Elect Lula's Team 'Face-to-Face' - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US Preparing to Engage Brazil President-Elect Lula's Team 'Face-to-Face' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The Biden administration plans to work with Brazil's President-Elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and plans to coordinate with his incoming administration, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"You can expect face-to-face engagement at high levels between the incoming team and our team so that we can hit the ground running," Sullivan said during a press briefing.

The comment came after Sullivan was asked about the United States stance on Brazil after the presidential election in that country last month. Lula won the second round against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in October.

Sullivan also said that the United States has an obligation to assist Brazil in technical and even in financial matters.

