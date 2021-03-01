UrduPoint.com
US Preparing To Impose Sanctions Against Russia Over Navalny This Week - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 10:05 PM

US Preparing to Impose Sanctions Against Russia Over Navalny This Week - Reports

The administration of US president Joe Biden is preparing to impose sanctions against Russia later this week over the the imprisonment of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, CNN reported on Monday citing two officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The administration of US president Joe Biden is preparing to impose sanctions against Russia later this week over the the imprisonment of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, CNN reported on Monday citing two officials.

The US government plans to impose the new sanctions in coordination with its European Union allies, the report said. The specific restrictive measures will be outlined by US and EU officials in the coming days, it added.

More Stories From World

