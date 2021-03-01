US Preparing to Impose Sanctions Against Russia Over Navalny This Week - Reports

The administration of US president Joe Biden is preparing to impose sanctions against Russia later this week over the the imprisonment of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, CNN reported on Monday citing two officials

The US government plans to impose the new sanctions in coordination with its European Union allies, the report said. The specific restrictive measures will be outlined by US and EU officials in the coming days, it added.