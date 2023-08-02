Open Menu

US Preparing To Possibly Evacuate Embassy Personnel In Niger Amid Military Coup - Reports

August 02, 2023

US Preparing to Possibly Evacuate Embassy Personnel in Niger Amid Military Coup - Reports

The United States is preparing to possibly evacuate most of its embassy personnel in Niger amid the coup in that country, Politico reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The United States is preparing to possibly evacuate most of its embassy personnel in Niger amid the coup in that country, Politico reported on Wednesday.

The report said, citing US officials familiar with the matter, that a final decision to evacuate the embassy personnel has not been made.

According to a US diplomat, the situation on the ground in Niger's capital Niamey is relatively stable, the report said.

The State Department did not immediately respond Sputnik's request for comment on the matter.

On Tuesday, Defense Department spokesperson Patrick Ryder said he was unaware of US forces participating in an evacuation operation, but emphasized that there was no imminent threat to US embassy personnel or citizens in Niger.

Last Wednesday, Niger's presidential guard detained President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader.

