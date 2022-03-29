US Preparing to Send Ex-Afghan National Army Soldiers to War Zone in Ukraine - Source

The United States is preparing to send former Afghan national army soldiers to the war zone in Ukraine, an informed source told Sputnik on Tuesday

"The extremely unfavorable situation for Kiev in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine is forcing Washington to use all the new reserves ... (the US) has reached the point where it is preparing to send former soldiers of the Afghan national army to the combat area," the source said.

The US plans to send a CIA-supervised group of up to 400 members of the disbanded special forces, the source said, adding that the group will be given US weapons.

"One of the motivating factors is the promised monthly fee of several thousand Dollars, which is very significant for refugees who have not had sources of income over the past six months," the source noted.

As the Russian side has repeatedly stated, all foreign mercenaries are legitimate targets for the Russian armed forces, the source added.