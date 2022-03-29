UrduPoint.com

US Preparing To Send Ex-Afghan National Army Soldiers To War Zone In Ukraine - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 04:41 PM

US Preparing to Send Ex-Afghan National Army Soldiers to War Zone in Ukraine - Source

The United States is preparing to send former Afghan national army soldiers to the war zone in Ukraine, an informed source told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The United States is preparing to send former Afghan national army soldiers to the war zone in Ukraine, an informed source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The extremely unfavorable situation for Kiev in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine is forcing Washington to use all the new reserves ... (the US) has reached the point where it is preparing to send former soldiers of the Afghan national army to the combat area," the source said.

The US plans to send a CIA-supervised group of up to 400 members of the disbanded special forces, the source said, adding that the group will be given US weapons.

"One of the motivating factors is the promised monthly fee of several thousand Dollars, which is very significant for refugees who have not had sources of income over the past six months," the source noted.

As the Russian side has repeatedly stated, all foreign mercenaries are legitimate targets for the Russian armed forces, the source added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Army Ukraine Russia Washington Kiev United States All Refugee

Recent Stories

PM may share "threat letter" with CJP as need aris ..

PM may share "threat letter" with CJP as need arises: Asad Umar

2 minutes ago
 Russian, South Korean Senior Diplomats Discuss Kor ..

Russian, South Korean Senior Diplomats Discuss Korean Peninsula in Phone Talks

26 seconds ago
 Opposition's ploy of no confidence set to prove a ..

Opposition's ploy of no confidence set to prove a fiasco: Farrukh

28 seconds ago
 First Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks in Istanbul En ..

First Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks in Istanbul Ends - Reports

29 seconds ago
 Macron's lead takes fizz out of French election

Macron's lead takes fizz out of French election

33 seconds ago
 OPD services restored in public hospitals of Quett ..

OPD services restored in public hospitals of Quetta after 6 months

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>