US Prepping $2.2Bln Ukraine Weapons Package, Including Longer-Range Rockets - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 05:31 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The United States is preparing to provide Ukraine with a new $2.2 billion weapons package, including longer-range rockets for the first time, Reuters reported, citing two US officials familiar with the matter.

The US will provide Ukrainian forces with longer-range rockets despite previous concerns by the Biden administration about providing Kiev with systems capable of striking deep into Russian territory, the report said on Tuesday.

The package will also include other weapons and munitions, the report added.

