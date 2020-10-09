UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Presence In E. Mediterranean Poses No Threat To Ankara - Turkish Head Of Parliament

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:30 PM

US Presence in E. Mediterranean Poses No Threat to Ankara - Turkish Head of Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) While the US involvement in the Eastern Mediterranean does not serve the cause of peace and stability in the region, it also does not pose a threat to Turkey, Mustafa Sentop, the speaker of the Turkish parliament, told Sputnik.

The politician noted that the record of Washington's activity in the region had been ambiguous, with the United States first calling for dialogue and then choosing to support the Greek Cypriot administration.

"The decision to base a navy ship in Souda Bay is another symbolic gesture in this regard. These actions by the U.S. will not serve peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, nor do they serve the strategic interests of the U.S. ...Despite everything, I do not believe the presence of U.S. in the East Mediterranean would be a threat to Turkey's security, since there has been a strong alliance between Turkey and U.S. for almost 70 years," Sentop said.

More Stories From World

