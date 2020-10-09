UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Presence In E. Mediterranean Poses No Threat To Ankara - Turkish Head Of Parliament

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 06:02 PM

US Presence in E. Mediterranean Poses No Threat to Ankara - Turkish Head of Parliament

While the US involvement in the Eastern Mediterranean does not serve the cause of peace and stability in the region, it also does not pose a threat to Turkey, Mustafa Sentop, the speaker of the Turkish parliament, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) While the US involvement in the Eastern Mediterranean does not serve the cause of peace and stability in the region, it also does not pose a threat to Turkey, Mustafa Sentop, the speaker of the Turkish parliament, told Sputnik.

The politician noted that the record of Washington's activity in the region had been ambiguous, with the United States first calling for dialogue and then choosing to support the Greek Cypriot administration.

"The decision to base a navy ship in Souda Bay is another symbolic gesture in this regard. These actions by the U.S. will not serve peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, nor do they serve the strategic interests of the U.S. ...Despite everything, I do not believe the presence of U.S. in the East Mediterranean would be a threat to Turkey's security, since there has been a strong alliance between Turkey and U.S. for almost 70 years," Sentop said.

In late September, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo visited Greece and held talks with the country's leadership. During a visit to Souda Bay on Crete, Pompeo announced that one of the US biggest military ships, the expeditionary sea base ship USS Hershel "Woody" Williams, would be homeported at the base.

Sentop noted that the position of a mediator in a dispute between two countries was to remain impartial and objective and expressed regret that the United States had chosen one side in the Eastern Mediterranean dispute.

The tensions between Ankara and Athens escalated last month after Turkey's vessel Oruc Reis began exploration drilling in the Greek-claimed waters in the Eastern Mediterranean. Greece, which considers this territory to be its exclusive economic zone, has put its armed forces at high alert and vowed to protect its sovereign rights using all means necessary.

Related Topics

Turkey Washington Parliament Visit Alert Athens Ankara Alliance United States Greece September All Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

World Egg Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

7 minutes ago

Pakistan initiates programs of revenue generation, ..

26 minutes ago

Police arrest two suspected dacoits in rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

UN responds to floods affected areas in Sindh: CM ..

2 minutes ago

French aid worker freed by captors returns home fr ..

3 minutes ago

Court reserves decision on acquittal plea of accus ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.