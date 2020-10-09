US Presence in E. Mediterranean Poses No Threat to Ankara - Turkish Head of Parliament

While the US involvement in the Eastern Mediterranean does not serve the cause of peace and stability in the region, it also does not pose a threat to Turkey, Mustafa Sentop, the speaker of the Turkish parliament, told Sputnik

The politician noted that the record of Washington's activity in the region had been ambiguous, with the United States first calling for dialogue and then choosing to support the Greek Cypriot administration.

"The decision to base a navy ship in Souda Bay is another symbolic gesture in this regard. These actions by the U.S. will not serve peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, nor do they serve the strategic interests of the U.S. ...Despite everything, I do not believe the presence of U.S. in the East Mediterranean would be a threat to Turkey's security, since there has been a strong alliance between Turkey and U.S. for almost 70 years," Sentop said.

In late September, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo visited Greece and held talks with the country's leadership. During a visit to Souda Bay on Crete, Pompeo announced that one of the US biggest military ships, the expeditionary sea base ship USS Hershel "Woody" Williams, would be homeported at the base.

Sentop noted that the position of a mediator in a dispute between two countries was to remain impartial and objective and expressed regret that the United States had chosen one side in the Eastern Mediterranean dispute.

The tensions between Ankara and Athens escalated last month after Turkey's vessel Oruc Reis began exploration drilling in the Greek-claimed waters in the Eastern Mediterranean. Greece, which considers this territory to be its exclusive economic zone, has put its armed forces at high alert and vowed to protect its sovereign rights using all means necessary.