US Presence in Persian Gulf Destabilizes Security in Region - Iranian Defense Ministry

Ranian Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Amir Hatami has said that the United States' military presence in the Persian Gulf waters is illegal and undermines the security in the region

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Iranian Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Amir Hatami has said that the United States' military presence in the Persian Gulf waters is illegal and undermines the security in the region.

"The illegal and aggressive presence of Americans, who came to our borders from another part of the world, destabilizes the security in the Persian Gulf," Hatami said as quoted by Iran's ISNA news agency.

On Wednesday, the US Central Command said that eleven vessels of the Iranian Revolution Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) forces conducted "dangerous and harassing" maneuvers around US warships in the Persian Gulf.

However, after about one hour, the IRGCN vessels responded to the US bridge-to-bridge radio queries and moved further away from the warships.