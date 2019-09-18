US Presence in Syria Only Boosts Crime Rate, Disrupts Peace Restoration - Russian Military

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The presence of US forces in Syria is only worsening the criminal situation in the country and disrupts peace efforts, the head of Russian national center for defense coordination, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Wednesday.

"We believe that the illegal presence of the United States and its allies in Syria is only worsening the crime rate and disrupts the restoring of peace in the country. The region's stabilization is possible only after a full withdrawal of the United States' contingent of troops with occupied territories returned under the control of Syria's legitimate government," Mizintsev said at an urgent meeting of Russian-Syrian inter-agency offices on the resettlement of refugees from the Rukban camp, located in the US-controlled zone in southeast Syria.

During the summit of Syrian ceasefire guarantor states � Russia, Turkey, and Iran � in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was expecting a decision from US leader Donald Trump to withdraw his country's troops from Syria.

The exit plans were mentioned by Trump in December 2018, however, no details or dates have been announced since then.

The United States and its allies have been present in Syria since 2014, with the proclaimed goal of the mission being to fight the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia). However, the US coalition has also been attacking military objects that belong to the Syrian government and supporting the armed opposition groups.

The Rukban camp houses some 25,000 people in conditions described by the World Health Organization as "deplorable" � lacking food, access to medical care and basic amenities. The camp is located in the US-controlled zone around its unauthorized military base at At-Tanf, making it hard for humanitarian workers to access the area.