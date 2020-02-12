US Presented Peace Plan After Realizing Israel Crisis 'Seemingly Endless' - Ex-Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

The Trump administration decided to roll out its Middle East peace plan after realizing that Israel has been trapped in a cycle of political uncertainty and that creating a stable government may not be possible despite holding three elections in a year, former senior US diplomat Jon Lerner, who worked on the peace plan, told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The Trump administration decided to roll out its Middle East peace plan after realizing that Israel has been trapped in a cycle of political uncertainty and that creating a stable government may not be possible despite holding three elections in a year, former senior US diplomat Jon Lerner, who worked on the peace plan, told Sputnik.

Lerner dismissed assertions that US President Donald Trump chose to unveil the peace plan just five weeks before the March 2 Israeli election in order to support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Critics have claimed that Trump's announcement deflected public attention from Netanyahu's legal woes as the prime minister was facing corruption charges.

"The idea was that the Trump administration wanted to put the plan out last year. We were willing to wait until the Israeli government was formed, but then they got into this situation... seemingly endless," Lerner said. "We don't know even today whether the third election will be definitive, there may be the forth and the fifth elections. We just decided to put it out, political consequences be whatever they are."

The peace plan is based on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The plan envisions Israel annexing almost a third of the occupied West Bank and the Jordan River valley and having Jerusalem as its undivided capital.

The peace plan also envisions a Palestinian state with double the territory from what the Palestinians currently hold with territory on the outskirts of Jerusalem as its capital, and $50 billion in investment.

Often referred to as the "deal of the century," the peace plan delighted the Israelis and outraged the Palestinians, who rejected it outright and are calling for direct negotiations under broader international mediation from where they stopped ten years ago.

Netanyahu attended the peace plan's rollout ceremony, unlike Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz, who was also invited to Washington, but left a day earlier after holding a separate and visibly lower-key meeting with Trump.

"If the goal had been to affect the Israeli election, we could have put the plan out two elections ago," Lerner said.

The timing of the initiative had also was not connected to the US domestic political calendar and Trump's reelection bid, Lerner noted.

"It didn't matter. Most Americans don't really pay too much attention to foreign policy when they make their own political choices," Lerner said.

In 2017-2018, Lerner served as deputy to US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and was responsible for advising the National Security Council and President Trump on foreign policy issues with emphasis on actions at the United Nations.