US Presents F-35 Fighter Jet At 2023 Aero India Expo For First Time

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

BENGALURU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The United States presented its latest fifth generation F-35A Lightning II fighter jet at the Aero India 2023 aviation exhibition for the first time, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

The fighter on show at the expo is an F-35 from the Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, the organizers said. The jet is stationed as an exhibition item at the air field.

In addition, the F-A-18E and F-A-18F Super Hornet will also be available at the static exhibition, while a couple of F-16 Fighting Falcon jets will perform daily aerial demonstrations.

The F-35's presence at Aero India 2023 has been a controversial topic, with US representatives telling the Ani news agency on the eve of the exhibition that "it would be too premature for the US to offer the F-35 to India.

The Aero India exhibition is taking place from February 13-17 at the Yelahanka Airforce Base in Bengaluru in southern India. About 800 manufacturers from India and 100 countries around the world are taking part in the expo. Foreign and Indian defense companies are expected to sign memorandums on mutual understanding, technology transfers and product launches worth a record 750 billion rupees ($9.1 billion) during the show.

