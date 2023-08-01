Open Menu

US Presidency Of UNSC Plans To Hold Meeting On Ukraine On August 24 - Program Of Work

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 11:33 PM

US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukraine on August 24 - Program of Work

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The United States, which holds the presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of August, plans to hold a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on August 24, according the program of work published on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russia rejected the US's proposed program for the month of August and opposed any scheduled meetings on Ukraine.

