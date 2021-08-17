US President Biden Allocates $500 Million to Help Refugees From Afghanistan - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden has decided to allocate up to $500 million to help refugees from Afghanistan, the White House said in a statement.

"I hereby determine...

that it is important to the national interest to furnish assistance under the MRAA in an amount not to exceed $500 million from the United States Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Fund for the purpose of meeting unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs of refugees, victims of conflict, and other persons at risk as a result of the situation in Afghanistan," Biden said in a memorandum for the Secretary of State.