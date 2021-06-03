UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US President Biden Congratulates Herzog Elected As New President Of Israel - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:50 AM

US President Biden Congratulates Herzog Elected as New President of Israel - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) US President Joe Biden has congratulated Isaac Herzog on his election as the new president of Israel.

On Wednesday, Herzog, the head of the nonprofit called the Jewish Agency for Israel, was elected as the 11th president of the Jewish state.

"On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my warm congratulations to Isaac Herzog on his election to serve as the 11th President of the State of Israel. Throughout his career, President-elect Herzog has demonstrated his unwavering commitment to strengthening Israel's security, advancing dialogue, and building bridges across the global Jewish community," Biden said on late Wednesday, as quoted by the White House.

Biden expressed confidence that under the presidency of Herzog, the partnership between the United States and Israel will further "grow and deepen."

The US leader added he was looking forward to the visit of outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to honor the latter's dedication to the "enduring partnership and the close friendship" between the two countries.

Related Topics

Election Israel White House Visit United States Jew

Recent Stories

UAE’s offer to host COP 28 is strong signal from ..

6 hours ago

UAE stocks close in green amid increased market li ..

6 hours ago

AED54.8 bn investments by UAE banks in held-to-mat ..

7 hours ago

UAE looking to close group gap with first win agai ..

8 hours ago

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

9 hours ago

Balochistan reports 75 more positive for COVID-19

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.