US President Biden Congratulates Herzog Elected as New President of Israel - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) US President Joe Biden has congratulated Isaac Herzog on his election as the new president of Israel.

On Wednesday, Herzog, the head of the nonprofit called the Jewish Agency for Israel, was elected as the 11th president of the Jewish state.

"On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my warm congratulations to Isaac Herzog on his election to serve as the 11th President of the State of Israel. Throughout his career, President-elect Herzog has demonstrated his unwavering commitment to strengthening Israel's security, advancing dialogue, and building bridges across the global Jewish community," Biden said on late Wednesday, as quoted by the White House.

Biden expressed confidence that under the presidency of Herzog, the partnership between the United States and Israel will further "grow and deepen."

The US leader added he was looking forward to the visit of outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to honor the latter's dedication to the "enduring partnership and the close friendship" between the two countries.