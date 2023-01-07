US President Biden Congratulates McCarthy on His Election as House Speaker - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden has congratulated Republican Kevin McCarthy on his election as House Speaker and expressed the readiness to work with Republicans, the White House said on Saturday.

McCarthy received 216 votes to win the House speakership after 15 rounds of votes this week to rally a majority of Republicans shortly after midnight Saturday.

"Jill and I congratulate Kevin McCarthy on his election as Speaker of the House ... As I said after the midterms, I am prepared to work with Republicans when I can and voters made clear that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with me as well," Biden said in a statement.