US President Biden Expresses Condolences Over California Deadly Shooting

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2023 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) US President Joe Biden on Sunday expressed his condolences over the deadly mass shooting in the US state of California, which left 10 people killed and 10 others injured.

"(US First Lady) Jill (Biden) and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park," Biden tweeted.

The US president also said that he was "monitoring this situation closely" and urged the public to "follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the hours ahead.

"

Earlier in the day, media reported that a man had opened fire at a local dance studio in the city of Monterey Park at approximately 10:22 p.m. on Saturday (06:22 GMT on Sunday). The incident reportedly took place near the downtown area where the Lunar New Year Festival is held each year.

At least 10 people were killed at the scene and another 10 were injured, Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said, adding that the suspect had fled the scene. The motive of the shooting is yet to be established.

