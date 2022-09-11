UrduPoint.com

US President Biden Says Aware Of Ukrainian Counteroffensive

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2022 | 07:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he was aware of the counteroffensive by the Ukrainian forces, but refused to comment on it, citing the fact that the situation was still developing.

The Ukrainian army began counteroffensive attempts at the end of August.

"Yes, I do, but I'm not going to speak to that now because things are in process," Biden said, answering the question on whether he was aware of what is happening in Ukraine.

On September 9, the head of the administration of the Kharkiv region, Vitaly Ganchev, said authorities had begun evacuating the population from the cities of Kupyansk, Izyum, Shevchenkove and Balakliya, that were taken under control by Russian forces during the special military operation.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that troops from Balakliya and Izyum were regrouped to the Donetsk direction to achieve the stated goals of Moscow's special military operation.

