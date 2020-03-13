US President, Canadian Prime Minister Discuss COVID-19, Bilateral Issues - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Us President Donald Trump has discussed the latest developments related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during phone talks, White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Friday.

"Today, @realDonaldTrump spoke with Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau of Canada. The two leaders discussed developments related to the coronavirus pandemic and their efforts to combat the virus.

The leaders also discussed other important bilateral issues, including telecommunications," Deere wrote on Twitter.

The spokesman did not specify whether Trump was aware at the time of the conversation that Trudeau was in quarantine and that his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Earlier in the day, the Canadian prime minister's office confirmed that Trudeau's wife was infected with the virus, while the head of the cabinet had no symptoms of the disease.