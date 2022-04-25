UrduPoint.com

US President Congratulates Macron On Reelection, Expresses Readiness For Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 06:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden congratulated on Monday his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on his re-election and expressed readiness for further cooperation in various areas, including support to Ukraine or the fight against climate change.

"Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election.

France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges. I look forward to our continued close cooperation ” including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change," Biden wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Macron won in the second round of the presidential election with 58.55% of the votes, while his rival, far-right presidential candidate, leader of the National Rally party Marine Le Pen got 41.45%.

