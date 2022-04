US President Congratulates Macron on Reelection, Expresses Readiness for Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden congratulated on Monday his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on his re-election and expressed readiness for further cooperation in various areas, including support to Ukraine or the fight against climate change.

"Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election.

France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges. I look forward to our continued close cooperation including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change," Biden wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Macron won in the second round of the presidential election with 58.55% of the votes, while his rival, far-right presidential candidate, leader of the National Rally party Marine Le Pen got 41.45%.