US President Donald Trump arrives in Japan for G20 summit

Osaka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump arrived in Japan's Osaka on Thursday on the eve of a high-stakes G20 summit likely to be dominated by trade tensions between the United States and China.

Before leaving, Trump had lashed out at China as well as at allies India, Japan and Germany, setting the tone for what could be a fractious meeting of world leaders.