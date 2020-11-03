US President Donald Trump Condemns 'Vile' Terrorist Attack in Vienna

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) US President Donald Trump has expressed support to Vienna residents after the deadly attacks in the Austrian capital, saying that terror attacks in Europe must stop.

"Our prayers are with the people of Vienna after yet another vile act of terrorism in Europe. These evil attacks against innocent people must stop. The U.S. stands with Austria, France, and all of Europe in the fight against terrorists, including radical Islamic terrorists," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden also expressed support to the families of the victims of the Monday attacks in Vienna.

"After tonight's horrific terrorist attack in Vienna, Austria, Jill [Biden] and I are keeping the victims and their families in our prayers. We must all stand united against hate and violence," Joe Biden wrote on Twitter.

Attacks were carried out in Vienna late on Monday, at six different locations, including near a synagogue in the center of the city, according to Austrian Interior Ministry spokesperson Harald Soros.

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig said in the early hours of Tuesday that one man and one woman had died as a result of the Monday attacks in the Austrian capital, while over a dozen others were injured.

According to Soros, the injured include one police officer.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said that several people were killed in the Monday attacks in Vienna, and that at least one of the attackers remained at large.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Nehammer have both called the attacks a terrorist act.

Soros said on ORF 1 tv that there were several attackers and one of them had been neutralized.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with the Austrian people in a Twitter statement, saying that the French share the shock and sorrow of Vienna residents, who were targeted just days after the attacks in Nice and Lyon.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also condemned the attacks in Vienna, as well as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, who said he had contacted Chancellor Kurz