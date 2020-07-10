UrduPoint.com
US President Donald Trump Expects Presidential Hopeful Kanye West To Support Him

Fri 10th July 2020 | 09:10 AM

US President Donald Trump Expects Presidential Hopeful Kanye West to Support Him

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump expressed hope that famous rapper Kanye West, who had announced his plans to run for president, would support him in the race.

West surprisingly voiced his intentions to enter the presidential race last week. The US presidential election is scheduled for November 3.

"I like his voice being heard but he has always been for us, he is going to be with us and his wife [Kim Kardashian West] is going to be with us ... He is a very good guy, a person that I get along with very well, and in the end, I think he will support us," Trump told the Fox news broadcaster on late Thursday.

West expressed support for Trump and met the president in the Oval Office in October 2018. The rapper has also reportedly worked on prison reform with his wife.

More Stories From World

