US President Donald Trump Halts All Military Aid To Ukraine
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 04, 2025 | 02:09 PM
A US official says they pause aid and review it to ensure that it contributes to a resolution
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2025) US President Donald Trump has suspended all military aid to Ukraine, stating that his focus is on peace and that US partners must also be committed to this goal, according to a White House official.
The official further stated, "We are pausing our aid and reviewing it to ensure that it contributes to a resolution."
Earlier on Monday, President Trump threatened Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, implying that if he does not agree to a ceasefire with Russia, he might not remain in power for long.
Speaking to the media about a potential ceasefire deal in Ukraine, Trump said, "A deal could happen soon. It should not be a difficult deal, but if someone is unwilling to negotiate, I don’t think they will stay around for long."
Ukrainian President Zelensky arrived in Washington on Friday to meet President Trump at the White House and sign an agreement between the US and Ukraine.
The agreement aimed to jointly utilize Ukraine’s vast mineral resources as part of a US brokered post-war reconstruction plan.
However, following a heated debate between the two leaders at the White House, the agreement was canceled.
US imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico from today
Meanwhile, the US has enforced a 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico starting on Tuesday (today). Additional duties on imports from China have also come into effect.
President Trump declared that a trade deal with Canada or Mexico is impossible regarding the tariff issue.
After tariffs on Canada and Mexico, the US stock market experienced a downturn. The S&P 500 dropped by 1.8% in a single day, marking its biggest decline of 2025.
The shares of leading global technology companies also witnessed a decline.
