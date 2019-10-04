UrduPoint.com
US President Donald Trump Says Has Right To Ask Other Countries For Help In Investigating Corruption

Fri 04th October 2019 | 11:59 AM

US President Donald Trump said on Friday, amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry against him, that he had the right to ask other countries for help in investigating corruption cases

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Friday, amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry against him, that he had the right to ask other countries for help in investigating corruption cases.

On Thursday, Trump said both Ukraine and China should launch investigations into the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the son of his 2020 campaign rival ex-Vice President Joe Biden. Notably, when asked if he had requested Chinese President Xi Jinping to probe the Bidens, Trump said he had not and that it was "something we can start thinking about," as Hunter Biden had allegedly received major investments from China.

"As the President of the United States, I have an absolute right, perhaps even a duty, to investigate, or have investigated, CORRUPTION, and that would include asking, or suggesting, other Countries to help us out!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

On September 24, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry into Trump in the wake of a whistleblower complaint that claimed the president might have abused his power to pressure his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a July 25 phone call into investigating the Bidens.

Since releasing the transcript of the call in question, Trump has denied the allegations of misconduct and characterized the impeachment inquiry as another political witch hunt attempting to reverse the result of the 2016 presidential election.�

