Open Menu

US President Donald Trump 'unpredictable': Greenland PM

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 03:10 PM

US President Donald Trump 'unpredictable': Greenland PM

Nuuk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) US President Donald Trump, who has said he wants to take over Greenland, is very unpredictable, the island's premier said on Monday, the eve of the self-governing Danish territory's legislative elections.

"There is a world order that is faltering on many fronts -- and a president of the United States who is very unpredictable -- in such a way that makes people feel insecure," Prime Minister Mute Egede told Danish public radio.

In a speech to the US Congress last week, Trump reiterated his designs, arguing the US needed the vast Arctic island for reasons of national and international security.

Determining a timeline for Greenland's independence from Denmark has dominated the territory's election campaign.

"We strongly support your right to determine your own future and, if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America," Trump said.

He went on to say he was confident the US would get Greenland "one way or the other".

The plans were met by laughter from Republicans in Congress, which many Greenlanders perceived as derisive.

"We deserve to be treated with respect and I don't think the American president has done that lately since he took office," Egede said.

"The recent things that the American president has done mean that you don't want to get as close to (the US) as you might have wanted in the past," he added.

The day after Trump's speech to Congress, Egede wrote on Facebook that Greenlanders "don't want to be Americans, or Danes either".

"We are Greenlanders."

"The Americans and their leader must understand that."

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramad ..

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament

44 minutes ago
 DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US El ..

DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institut ..

44 minutes ago
 National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 ..

National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..

60 minutes ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors me ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors meeting

1 hour ago
 Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar A ..

Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid to Rest in I ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC B ..

TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC Barcelona 2025

2 hours ago
Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD

Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD

2 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation distributes 7,5 ..

International Charity Organisation distributes 7,500 iftar meals daily across UA ..

2 hours ago
 Al Etihad Payments, Visa announce 'Jaywan- Visa' c ..

Al Etihad Payments, Visa announce 'Jaywan- Visa' co-badging partnership

2 hours ago
 Expand North Star 2025 global promotional campaign ..

Expand North Star 2025 global promotional campaign kicks off in US

2 hours ago
 Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given ..

Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given a white coat?

3 hours ago
 GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing ..

GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing service years for early retir ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World