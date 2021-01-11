US President-Elect Biden Nominates William Burns as CIA Director

US President-elect Joe Biden has nominated ex-ambassador to Russia, William Burns, as the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden has nominated ex-ambassador to Russia, William Burns, as the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director.

According to a statement by Biden's transition team, the new US leader sees Burns, who has also served as deputy secretary of state and under secretary of state for political affairs, as an "exemplary diplomat with decades of experience on the world stage keeping our people and our country safe and secure.

"

"He shares my profound belief that intelligence must be apolitical and that the dedicated intelligence professionals serving our nation deserve our gratitude and respect. Ambassador Burns will bring the knowledge, judgment, and perspective we need to prevent and confront threats before they can reach our shores. The American people will sleep soundly with him as our next CIA Director," the statement read.