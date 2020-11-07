US President-Elect Biden to Address Nation at 8 PM EDT Saturday

US President-elect Joe Biden will address the nation at 8 p.m. EDT [01:00 GMT Sunday] from Wilmington, Delaware, his campaign said in a statement on Saturday

"On Saturday, November 7, President-elect Joe Biden will address the nation in Wilmington, Delaware and be joined by Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and Doug Emhoff," the statement said.