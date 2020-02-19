UrduPoint.com
US President Is Not Yet Confirm About Trade Deal With India

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 24 seconds ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 05:27 PM

US President is not yet confirm about trade deal with India

President Trump who is due in India on Feb 24 has said that they were not treated well by India but he liked PM Modi, saying that he cannot say with surety about deal as he is still working on it.

WASHINGTON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2020) US President Donald J Trump said that he cannot confirm completion of trade deal with India before Presidential election in November, saying that he is still working on it with India.

According to the details, US President Trump will visit India on two-day official tour from February 24 to Feb 26. However, the sources say that it is still not sure that whether the both sides could reach mutually agreed trade deal as the negotiators are also making efforts to back the US to have access to the dairy and poultry markets of India. The US is also being asked to lower tariffs on other products , the sources add.

Before Trump visit, US Trade Representative Robert Lightizer’s plan tour to India has been cancelled—causing dent on the close relation of both sides.

“We can have a trade deal with India but I’m really saving the big deal for later on,” Trump told the reporters on Tuesday outside Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

A statement issued by the White House read: “We are going to make big deal with India,” hoping that they will get it done.

Indian government is going to organize a reception for US President Trump at a cricket stadium in Gujarat State. “I know India has not treated us well but I like PM Modi,” said Trump, adding they will have seven million people between the airport and the event. He mentioned roadshow for himself ahead of “Hello Trump rally” in Ahmadabad—the main city in Gujarat where he will begin the trip. The After China, US is India’s second largest trade partner, with their goods and services trade hitting record $ 142.6 billion in 2018. The US faced trade deficit of $23.2 billion with India last year. The US and India have differences over trade deal since Trump came into power in 2017.

