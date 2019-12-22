MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) US President Donald Trump has discussed with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bilateral relations, Iran and North Korea during a telephone conversation, White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Sunday.

".@POTUS @realDonaldTrump spoke today with Prime Minister @AbeShinzo of Japan. They discussed a number of bilateral issues, including trade relations. The two leaders also discussed developments related to Iran and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," Deere wrote on Twitter.

The spokesman also added that Trump and Abe "agreed to continue close communication and coordination" in light of the recent threats by North Korea.

Earlier this week, Trump told reporters that the US was closely watching North Korea amid reports that Pyongyang resumed missile tests. In particular, the North Korean academy of National Defense Science announced that it had conducted a missile test at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground after conducting one at the same location on December 7.

The resumed tests threaten to undermine the US president's diplomatic drive to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

Since 2018, the United States and North Korea held two summits and agreed to normalize relations and for Pyongyang to pursue a policy of denuclearization. However, negotiations have come to a halt with Washington demanding more decisive steps from Pyongyang. North Korea has blamed the US for not properly reciprocating its previous goodwill gestures. As a result, in early December, Pyongyang promised to deliver a "Christmas gift" for Trump unless Washington agreed to make concessions in nuclear talks and ease the sanctions.