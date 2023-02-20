- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
US President Joe Biden Currently In Kiev - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023 | 03:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden is currently in the Ukrainian capital, the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper reported on Monday.
The newspaper accompanied the report with a photo showing Biden with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on February 28
Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US
EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unmanned solutions at IDEX 2023
IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi
Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost his life KPO terrorists'attack
UAEU education experts discuss future of education challenges and prospects
More Stories From World
-
Air Raid Sirens Sound in Ukraine, Including Capital, Ahead of Partners' Visit - Kiev2 minutes ago
-
Putin Sends Condolences to Brazilian President Over Flooding Tragedy in Sao Paulo- Kremlin2 minutes ago
-
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Denies Reports of Enriching Uranium to 84% Purity13 minutes ago
-
Borrell Says to Discuss in NATO New Military Supplies to Ukraine, Including 155mm Shells32 minutes ago
-
Putin May Meet With Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Head Wang in Moscow - Kremlin32 minutes ago
-
UN Says 2023 Funding for Its International Humanitarian Programs Below 50%32 minutes ago
-
Russia-Moldova Ties Are Very Tense, Lack of Constructiveness Harms Relations - Kremlin33 minutes ago
-
Rossiya Segodnya Launches New Multimedia News Terminal in 6 Languages52 minutes ago
-
Stockholm Announces EU Conference to Raise Funds for Turkey, Syria Quakes Victims March 161 hour ago
-
Hard Helicopter Landing in Russia's Kemerovo Region Leaves 1 Dead - Emergency Services1 hour ago
-
S.Korean Ruling Party Head Calls For Development of National Nuclear Arms1 hour ago
-
UN Refugee Agency Says Ukraine Response Well-Funded in 2022, But Other Crises Forgotten1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.