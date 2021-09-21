US President Joe Biden Meets With UN Secretary-General António Guterres - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) US President Joe Biden has met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to reaffirm the strong partnership, the White House said in a statement.

"President Joseph R. Biden Jr. met this evening with Secretary-General António Guterres of the United Nations.

They reaffirmed the strong partnership between the United States and the United Nations which, in particular, is based on common values that include respect for universal human rights, fundamental freedoms, and international law," the statement said.

"They discussed the importance of multilateralism and the defense of democracy and the rules-based international order, which is anchored by the United Nations, as critical to addressing today's greatest challenges," the White House said.