UrduPoint.com

US President Joe Biden Meets With UN Secretary-General António Guterres - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:50 AM

US President Joe Biden Meets With UN Secretary-General António Guterres - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) US President Joe Biden has met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to reaffirm the strong partnership, the White House said in a statement.

"President Joseph R. Biden Jr. met this evening with Secretary-General António Guterres of the United Nations.

They reaffirmed the strong partnership between the United States and the United Nations which, in particular, is based on common values that include respect for universal human rights, fundamental freedoms, and international law," the statement said.

"They discussed the importance of multilateralism and the defense of democracy and the rules-based international order, which is anchored by the United Nations, as critical to addressing today's greatest challenges," the White House said.

Related Topics

United Nations Democracy White House United States

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by booby-tra ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by booby-trapped boats

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on National Day

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

7 hours ago
 China Media Group only official Chinese media at E ..

China Media Group only official Chinese media at Expo 2020 Dubai

8 hours ago
 Multan city roads to have monuments soon

Multan city roads to have monuments soon

5 hours ago
 Change in police culture only possible with quick ..

Change in police culture only possible with quick redressal of citizens' complai ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.