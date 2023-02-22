UrduPoint.com

US President Joe Biden Says Putin's Suspension Of Nuclear Arms Reduction Treaty A 'Big Mistake'

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 07:13 PM

US President Joe Biden Says Putin's Suspension of Nuclear Arms Reduction Treaty a 'Big Mistake'

US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to suspend participation in the New START Treaty a "big mistake" on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to suspend participation in the New START Treaty a "big mistake" on Wednesday.

Biden described the decision as a "big mistake" as the presidents of Romania, Slovakia and Poland greeted him at the Bucharest Nine meeting, according to the press pool.

Related Topics

Russia Bucharest Vladimir Putin Poland Romania Slovakia

Recent Stories

Cabinet members won’t take salary, says PM Shehb ..

Cabinet members won’t take salary, says PM Shehbaz Sharif

6 minutes ago
 Russia Welcomes China's Readiness to Play Positive ..

Russia Welcomes China's Readiness to Play Positive Role in Resolving Crisis in U ..

32 seconds ago
 Lavrov to Attend G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in ..

Lavrov to Attend G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India on March 1-2 - Foreign ..

33 seconds ago
 US Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy Announces Bid for P ..

US Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy Announces Bid for Presidency

35 seconds ago
 Food department to set up 466 wheat procurement ce ..

Food department to set up 466 wheat procurement centres in Sindh

38 seconds ago
 UK Will Not Send Military to Ukraine - Parliamenta ..

UK Will Not Send Military to Ukraine - Parliamentary Under Secretary of State

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.