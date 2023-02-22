- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 07:13 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to suspend participation in the New START Treaty a "big mistake" on Wednesday.
Biden described the decision as a "big mistake" as the presidents of Romania, Slovakia and Poland greeted him at the Bucharest Nine meeting, according to the press pool.