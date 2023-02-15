UrduPoint.com

US President Joe Biden To Meet Zelenskyy In Poland - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 11:38 PM

US President Joe Biden is to meet his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Poland, newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported on Wednesday

According to the Polish news outlet, the two presidents are to have a meeting either in Warsaw, or in Rzeszow.

Since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Zelensky has visited only four capitals. He has traveled to Washington, London, Paris and Brussels.

Zelenskyy is expected to present his peace plan consisting of 10 points, which he unveiled in November 2022.

It includes the mutual exchange of detained persons under the "all for all" formula, as well as ensuring nuclear, food and energy security. Zelenskyy has also underscored that he insists on international security guarantees for Ukraine, saying that he has developed a draft for the relevant document. He added that he is going to obtain the establishment of an international mechanism providing compensation for the losses caused by military actions by drawing on Russian assets.

