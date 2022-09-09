US President Joe Biden Visits UK Embassy to Honor Queen Elizabeth II

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden visited the British Embassy in Washington where he signed the condolence book after Queen Elizabeth II passed away earlier the day.

Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral castle aged 96, the royal family said in a statement. The UK's longest-reigning monarch was placed under medical supervision earlier on Thursday after her condition deteriorated. Her eldest son, Charles III, will officially become the King on Friday.

People are bringing flowers, notes and postcards and laying them outside the UK diplomatic mission in the US capital on the British flag made of stones, a Sputnik correspondent reported. There is an increased law enforcement presence.

The sign next to the flowers says that the condolence book will, starting tomorrow, be open daily from 9:00 a.m. EST (1:00 p.m. GMT) to 5:00 p.m.

The flag on the diplomatic has been lowered half staff while dozens of international media representatives are outside the mission.

The embassy representatives are wearing black clothes.

Biden in a statement earlier in the day said the late-queen was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity who strengthened the relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States. Biden stressed that she was "more than a monarch. She defined an era."

Biden added that in the years ahead, the United States looks forward to continuing a close friendship with the United Kingdoms' King and Queen Consort.

The national mourning period has started in the United Kingdom, with Sky news reporting that it will likely last for 10 days.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne in 1952 during the Truman administration in wake of the end of World War 2. During the Queen's 70-year reign, she met every US president except President Lyndon B. Johnson.