US President, Russian Patriarch Express Condolences Over Deadly Train Collision in India

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus' expressed on Saturday their condolences in connection with the train collision in the Indian state of Odisha.

"Jill (Biden's wife) and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of the deadly train crash in India. Our prayers go out to those who have lost loved ones and the many who suffered injuries in this terrible incident," Biden said in a statement.

He added that people in the United States "mourn alongside the people of India."

Patriarch Kirill also expressed his condolences in a letter sent to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In these mournful days for India, I empathize with everyone who lost their relatives, loved ones and friends.

Please convey the words of consolation and support to them," the Patriarch said.

The train collision occurred Friday evening near the city of Balasore. According to the Indian Railways Ministry, several coaches of a passenger train traveling from Kolkata to Chennai derailed due to a collision with a freight train and fell onto the opposite track. After some time, another passenger train collided with them and several more coaches carrying people derailed. A total of 17 coaches derailed and were badly damaged in the collision.

The South Eastern Railway said Saturday that the death toll from the crash had risen to 261. Earlier in the day, the railways said the collision left more than 900 people injured.