US President Says Will Discuss Arms Control With Russia, China Within UN in New York

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would take part in arms control talks with Russia and China within the United States in New York.

"They [leaders of France, Russia, China and the UK] have come to me, and they all want to discuss arms control. And that includes China, and that includes Russia. And I think it is very smart of them to want to do it, and I think it is very smart of us to want to do it.

And we will be discussing that in New York," Trump said at a press conference when asked if he wants to meet with the leaders of Russia, China, France and the UK to address the matter.

Speaking at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in late January, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the leaders of the UN Security Council permanent member states ” China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States ” gather for a summit to discuss the most pressing issues.