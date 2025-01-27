US President Trump Again Urges OPEC To Lower Oil Prices
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 27, 2025 | 06:45 PM
Despite Trump's repeated demands, OPEC and Russia have not responded while global oil prices decline
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2025) US President-elect Donald Trump once again called on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to reduce fuel prices.
The international news agencies said that despite Trump's repeated demands, OPEC and Russia did not respond. However, the global oil prices declined.
On the global market, Brent crude futures dropped by 53 cents to $77.
97 per barrel, and marked a 0.68% decrease.
Similarly, the price of US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by 50 cents to $74.16 per barrel, and reflected a decline of approximately 0.67%.
The drop in crude oil prices came as Donald Trump reiterated his call for OPEC countries to lower fuel prices.
US President Trump said that if OPEC stopped making excessive profits, reduced the oil prices and increased production, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately.
Recent Stories
US President Trump again urges OPEC to lower oil prices
Heavy burden of Rs103b imposed on gird electricity consumers due to net metering
ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025: Tickets to go on sale tomorrow
Bill Gates calls divorce biggest mistake of his life
SBP cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 12 percent
Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultural diversity
UAE President receives Georgian Prime Minister
Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 billion in 2024
Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional developments over phone
Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contract for Bluewaters Bay
Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as model for successful agricultura ..
Vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Flexibility Without Compromise
More Stories From World
-
US President Trump again urges OPEC to lower oil prices28 seconds ago
-
EU to agree easing Syria sanctions3 hours ago
-
Japan's Fuji TV bosses resign over sex assault scandal3 hours ago
-
Sweden intercepts Bulgarian ship over damaged Baltic cable3 hours ago
-
Trump border czar defends school, church raids as agencies target Chicago3 hours ago
-
Zelensky urges action against 'evil', on Auschwitz anniversary4 hours ago
-
DR Congo's Goma close to falling to militia, Rwanda troops: France4 hours ago
-
Kremlin awaiting 'signals' from US on possible Putin-Trump meeting4 hours ago
-
World marks 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation4 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi greets people of China on Spring Festival4 hours ago
-
Putin hails Lukashenko's 'convincing' re-election in Belarus5 hours ago
-
China's Hainan commercial launch site to build two new launch pads5 hours ago