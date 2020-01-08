UrduPoint.com
US President Trump Approval Remains 'Largely Negative' Worldwide - Global Poll

Views of US President Donald Trump's foreign policy remain primarily negative throughout the world, despite pockets of support among right-leaning publics, a new PEW Research Center global poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Views of US President Donald Trump's foreign policy remain primarily negative throughout the world, despite pockets of support among right-leaning publics, a new PEW Research Center global poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Trump receives largely negative reviews from publics around the world," a press release summarizing the poll said. "Across 32 countries surveyed by Pew Research Center, a median of 64 percent say they do not have confidence in Trump to do the right thing in world affairs, while just 29 percent express confidence in the American leader."

On specific issues, a median of 68 percent across the nations polled say they disapprove of the United States' increasing tariffs on imported goods; a median of 66 percent oppose the Trump administration's withdrawal from international climate agreements; and 60 percent disapprove of Trump's proposal to build a wall on the border with Mexico, the release said.

The poll conducted over several months in 2019 obviously excludes the impact of the recent spike in tensions between the United States and Iran over the US assassination of Iran's top commander Qasem Soleimani.

Trump does find pockets of support in six nations where roughly half or more voice confidence in the president's handling of world affairs, including Ukraine where Trump registered 46 percent approval, the release said.

Trump is most popular in Israel where 74 percent endorse his decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and 66 percent back his withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement, the poll added.

Positive ratings for Trump have increased significantly since 2018 among those on the political right in ten nations, including Hungary, Spain, France and Brazil.

Views of the United States itself are low in Western Europe, where just 46 percent in the Netherlands have a favorable view of America, 45 percent in Sweden and 39 percent in Germany.

