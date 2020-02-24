US President Trump Arrives in India for Historic Visit

US President Donald Trump on Monday has arrived in India, starting his first official visit to the Asian country since assuming the office in 2016, during which the president is set to meet with India's leadership and representatives of the business circles

Trump's plane landed in Ahmedabad's airport at 11:35 local time (06:05 GMT).

The US president is accompanied by First Lady Melania and daughter Ivanka.

Later on Monday, Trump will open a cricket stadium in the city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visit the historic mausoleum Taj Mahal in Agra, and proceed to the country's capital of New Delhi for a series of talks, business meetings and festive ceremonies scheduled for Tuesday.�