UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US President Trump Believes Senate Will Not Support Impeachment - White House

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 44 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 07:30 AM

US President Trump Believes Senate Will Not Support Impeachment - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump believes that the Senate will not impeach him after the House of Representatives voted in favor of the impeachment, the White House said in a statement.

On late Wednesday, the US House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump over alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

"The President is confident the Senate will restore regular order, fairness, and due process, all of which were ignored in the House proceedings. He is prepared for the next steps and confident that he will be fully exonerated. President Trump will continue to work tirelessly to address the needs and priorities of the American people, as he has since the day he took office," the statement said on Wednesday.

The White House also described the Wednesday voting as "one of the most shameful political episodes" in the US history.

Related Topics

Senate White House Trump Congress All

Recent Stories

Fujairah oil product stocks decline by 2.7 percent

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Bahrain Embassy recepti ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

8 hours ago

US House Proceeds With Debates on Trump Impeachmen ..

8 hours ago

Nearly 700,000 displaced by east DR Congo violence ..

8 hours ago

PSA, Fiat Chrysler join to create world's fourth-l ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.