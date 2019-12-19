US President Trump Believes Senate Will Not Support Impeachment - White House

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump believes that the Senate will not impeach him after the House of Representatives voted in favor of the impeachment, the White House said in a statement.

On late Wednesday, the US House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump over alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

"The President is confident the Senate will restore regular order, fairness, and due process, all of which were ignored in the House proceedings. He is prepared for the next steps and confident that he will be fully exonerated. President Trump will continue to work tirelessly to address the needs and priorities of the American people, as he has since the day he took office," the statement said on Wednesday.

The White House also described the Wednesday voting as "one of the most shameful political episodes" in the US history.